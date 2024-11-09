Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Proposals for Women's Safety in Uttar Pradesh

08 November 2024_ The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women has come up with proposals to improve women's safety, suggesting that men should...

India: Proposals for Women's Safety in Uttar Pradesh
09 novembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 November 2024_ The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women has come up with proposals to improve women's safety, suggesting that men should neither sew women's clothes nor cut their hair. It also requires that women's gyms employ only female trainers and that all trainers be police checked. The proposals were made after the commission received several complaints of harassment in gyms. Commission chairperson Babita Chouhan stressed the importance of ensuring female staffing in tailoring shops and school buses. The news was reported by The Asian Age. The proposals have been sent to all districts and the commission is planning to ask the state government to legislate in the matter.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Commission chairperson Babita Chouhan the news was reported by The Asian Age commissione Commission
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza