India: Proposals for Women's Safety in Uttar Pradesh

08 November 2024_ The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women has come up with proposals to improve women's safety, suggesting that men should neither sew women's clothes nor cut their hair. It also requires that women's gyms employ only female trainers and that all trainers be police checked. The proposals were made after the commission received several complaints of harassment in gyms. Commission chairperson Babita Chouhan stressed the importance of ensuring female staffing in tailoring shops and school buses. The news was reported by The Asian Age. The proposals have been sent to all districts and the commission is planning to ask the state government to legislate in the matter.