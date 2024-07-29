Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
India: Protests and arrests after the death of three students in Old Rajinder Nagar

28 July 2024_ In Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, protests by students occurred following the death of three young people in an accident at a coaching...

29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

28 July 2024_ In Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, protests by students occurred following the death of three young people in an accident at a coaching centre. Police have arrested two suspects, while Delhi Municipality has initiated action against illegal coaching institutions. The case is now under the attention of the Delhi High Court, where a petition has been filed to ensure the safety of the students and compensate the families of the victims. The victims, who were preparing civil services exams, were identified as Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav and Nevin Dalvin. The news is reported by Sanmarg. Local authorities have stepped up security measures to prevent future similar incidents.

