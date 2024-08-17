Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Protests and suspension of medical services after Kolkata violence case

August 16, 2024_ Following the brutal murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, doctors across India are protesting for...

India: Protests and suspension of medical services after Kolkata violence case
17 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ Following the brutal murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, doctors across India are protesting for justice and better safety. The Indian Medical Association has announced a 24-hour nationwide strike for August 17, suspending outpatient and surgical services in solidarity. Authorities have launched investigations and the case has been transferred to the CBI, while the Calcutta High Court has criticized the West Bengal government's handling of the situation, The Asian Age reports. Demonstrations are spreading across the country, with doctors and students demanding tougher measures against gender-based violence and greater protection for healthcare professionals.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
doctors across India testing India The Asian Age reports
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza