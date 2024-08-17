India: Protests and suspension of medical services after Kolkata violence case

August 16, 2024_ Following the brutal murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, doctors across India are protesting for justice and better safety. The Indian Medical Association has announced a 24-hour nationwide strike for August 17, suspending outpatient and surgical services in solidarity. Authorities have launched investigations and the case has been transferred to the CBI, while the Calcutta High Court has criticized the West Bengal government's handling of the situation, The Asian Age reports. Demonstrations are spreading across the country, with doctors and students demanding tougher measures against gender-based violence and greater protection for healthcare professionals.