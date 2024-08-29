India: Protests and tensions in Hugli after BJP activists raid a school

August 28, 2024_ In Hugli, a BJP activist stormed a school brandishing the party flag, causing the school to close and generating tensions between protesters and the police. During the protests, a young student refused to leave the place, expressing her desire to stay with her parents despite the threats. The demonstrations were part of a larger action, known as 'Nabanna Abhijan', against violence and perceived injustices. The situation was reported by hindustantimes.com, highlighting the growing concerns about school safety and freedom of expression in India. The BJP, the Bharatiya Janata Party, is a major Indian political party, known for its nationalist and conservative positions.