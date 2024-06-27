India: Protests by Indian agricultural workers in Italy after the death of Satnam Singh

26 June 2024_ Thousands of Indian agricultural workers in Italy have called for an end to 'slavery' after the tragic death of Satnam Singh, a worker without legal documents. Singh, 31, died after his arm was amputated by a machine and his employer abandoned him on the street. The Indian community in the Lazio region organized a demonstration in Latina, demanding justice and better working conditions. Singh's death has sparked a debate in Italy about systemic abuses in the agricultural sector. Economictimes.indiatimes.com reports it. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the incident, calling it an inhumane act and promising severe punishment for those responsible.