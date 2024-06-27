Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Protests by Indian agricultural workers in Italy after the death of Satnam Singh

India: Protests by Indian agricultural workers in Italy after the death of Satnam Singh
27 giugno 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 June 2024_ Thousands of Indian agricultural workers in Italy have called for an end to 'slavery' after the tragic death of Satnam Singh, a worker without legal documents. Singh, 31, died after his arm was amputated by a machine and his employer abandoned him on the street. The Indian community in the Lazio region organized a demonstration in Latina, demanding justice and better working conditions. Singh's death has sparked a debate in Italy about systemic abuses in the agricultural sector. Economictimes.indiatimes.com reports it. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the incident, calling it an inhumane act and promising severe punishment for those responsible.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
died after his reports it Italia after dark
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza