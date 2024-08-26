India: Protests for women's safety after rape case in Kolkata

August 26, 2024_ A recent case of violence against a woman in Kolkata has sparked outrage across India, recalling the notorious Nirbhaya case that rocked the country over a decade ago. Residents and doctors have gone on an indefinite strike to demand justice and stricter safety measures in hospitals, highlighting the vulnerability of women in the workplace. The demands include implementing central laws to severely punish crimes against healthcare workers and adopting safety measures in workplaces. The news was reported by newindianexpress.com. Despite progress, violence against women remains a persistent problem in India, with many women facing harassment and intimidation on a daily basis.