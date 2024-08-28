India: Protests in Kolkata against Mamata Banerjee's government

August 27, 2024_ In Kolkata, police dispersed protesters with lathi charges, water cannons and tear gas as they attempted to reach the state secretariat in Nabanna to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The protesters, including students and members of organisations such as ‘Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj’, complained that the police used excessive force, resulting in several injuries. The situation escalated when protesters attempted to break through police barricades, which responded with violence. The BJP has called for a 12-hour general strike on August 28 in protest against the police action, thehindu.com reported. Tensions in West Bengal continue to rise, with the government urging citizens not to join the strike, vowing to maintain normalcy in daily life.