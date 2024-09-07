India: Protests underway in Kolkata over female doctor's rape and murder case

06 September 2024_ In Kolkata, protests continue after the brutal murder and rape of a 31-year-old doctor 28 days ago. The mobilization has involved different social groups, with daily demonstrations demanding justice and better working conditions for doctors. The situation has raised questions about the actions of the state government of Mamata Banerjee, who has been accused of trying to cover up the case. The lack of progress in the investigation has fueled frustration among citizens, who do not intend to stop until they get answers. The news is reported by ndtv.com. The protests, which have united people of all ages and backgrounds, reflect a deep discontent with the safety of women in India.