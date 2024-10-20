India: Puma launches an ad film for its sneakers Palermo with Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi

October 19, 2024_ Puma India recently launched an ad film that highlights its Palermo sneakers, a model inspired by Italian elegance and football culture. The film, starring actor Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, celebrates friendship and urban lifestyle, set in the cities of Mumbai, Kolkata and Shillong. Along with Pataudi, actress Ayesha Kanga and various regional influencers are part of this celebration of youth and fashion. The Palermo sneaker, a symbol of sophistication and Italian roots, is now available at Puma stores and online, as reported by medianews4u.com. This launch represents a marriage between British football tradition and Indian stylistic innovation, highlighting the influence of Italian culture in the world of fashion.