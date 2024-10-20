Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Puma launches an ad film for its sneakers Palermo with Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi

October 19, 2024_ Puma India recently launched an ad film that highlights its Palermo sneakers, a model inspired by Italian elegance and football...

India: Puma launches an ad film for its sneakers Palermo with Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 19, 2024_ Puma India recently launched an ad film that highlights its Palermo sneakers, a model inspired by Italian elegance and football culture. The film, starring actor Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, celebrates friendship and urban lifestyle, set in the cities of Mumbai, Kolkata and Shillong. Along with Pataudi, actress Ayesha Kanga and various regional influencers are part of this celebration of youth and fashion. The Palermo sneaker, a symbol of sophistication and Italian roots, is now available at Puma stores and online, as reported by medianews4u.com. This launch represents a marriage between British football tradition and Indian stylistic innovation, highlighting the influence of Italian culture in the world of fashion.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
football culture Italian roots its Palermo sneaker
Vedi anche
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza