Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:48
BREAKING NEWS

India: PUMA launches new Palermo sneakers collection inspired by Italian elegance

India: PUMA launches new Palermo sneakers collection inspired by Italian elegance
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ PUMA India has unveiled a new collection of its iconic Palermo sneakers, a model that combines 80s football culture with Italian elegance. Available in over 30 vibrant colorways, the Palermo is designed to suit every style and mood, making it a must-have for fashionistas. The launch was accompanied by a vibrant commercial featuring brand ambassador Ibrahim Ali Khan, celebrating friendship and urban style in three Indian cities: Mumbai, Kolkata and Shillong. The news was reported by businessnewsweek.in, highlighting how the Palermo’s design reflects the influence of Italian culture in the world of fashion. The sneakers are available at PUMA stores and online, giving everyone the chance to express their style with a touch of Italian class.

