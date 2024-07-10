10 July 2024_ Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to return Indian soldiers serving on the front lines of the war in Ukraine, after the direct intervention of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision was made during a private dinner between the two leaders, which took place last Monday. Sources close to the decision confirmed that the release will occur within a few weeks from various locations of duty or deployment. This news brings relief to the families of the Indian soldiers involved, who were allegedly recruited through "false promises" by unspecified "agents". The Hindu reports it. Modi's speech highlights the importance of bilateral relations between India and Russia.