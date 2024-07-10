Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Putin orders the return of Indian soldiers from the Ukrainian front

10 July 2024_ Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to return Indian soldiers serving on the front lines of the war in Ukraine, after the...

India: Putin orders the return of Indian soldiers from the Ukrainian front
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 July 2024_ Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to return Indian soldiers serving on the front lines of the war in Ukraine, after the direct intervention of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision was made during a private dinner between the two leaders, which took place last Monday. Sources close to the decision confirmed that the release will occur within a few weeks from various locations of duty or deployment. This news brings relief to the families of the Indian soldiers involved, who were allegedly recruited through "false promises" by unspecified "agents". The Hindu reports it. Modi's speech highlights the importance of bilateral relations between India and Russia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
war in Ukraine Modi's speech highlights tasto invio return
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza