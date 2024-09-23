India: Quad leaders discuss 'Cancer Moonshot' initiative to fight cervical cancer

September 22, 2024_ Quad leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met in Wilmington to discuss the ‘Cancer Moonshot’ initiative to fight cervical cancer. During the meeting, Biden stressed the importance of collaboration among Quad partners in the Indo-Pacific to address the disease. Modi was an active participant in the summit, highlighting the urgency of addressing cervical cancer, which severely affects women in the region. At the end of the summit, the leaders issued the ‘Wilmington Declaration’, reiterating their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The news was reported by The Asian Age. The next Quad meeting will be held in India in 2025, with a focus on regional conferences on ports and transportation.