India: Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of religious division and attack on Constitution

08 November 2024_ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of "burning Manipur" and trying to divide India's people on religious lines, addressing an election rally in Lohardaga. He said the ruling party has deprived 90 per cent of the population of their rights and benefits by inciting communal conflicts. Gandhi also denounced the BJP's attempt to take away 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' (water, forest, land) from tribals and promised that if elected, the Congress will ensure a caste census and increase reservations for underprivileged communities. This was reported by The Asian Age. The Jharkhand elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.