Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of religious division and attack on Constitution

08 November 2024_ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of "burning Manipur" and trying to divide India's people on religious lines,...

India: Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of religious division and attack on Constitution
09 novembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 November 2024_ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of "burning Manipur" and trying to divide India's people on religious lines, addressing an election rally in Lohardaga. He said the ruling party has deprived 90 per cent of the population of their rights and benefits by inciting communal conflicts. Gandhi also denounced the BJP's attempt to take away 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' (water, forest, land) from tribals and promised that if elected, the Congress will ensure a caste census and increase reservations for underprivileged communities. This was reported by The Asian Age. The Jharkhand elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ruling party has He said India's addressing an election rally
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza