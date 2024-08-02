India: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visit families affected by landslides in Kerala

01 August 2024_ Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday visited landslide-hit families in Wayanad, Kerala, where over 280 people lost their lives due to landslides. During the visit, Rahul Gandhi interacted with survivors at a relief camp and expressed his solidarity. The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, has called a meeting with local political leaders to coordinate rescue operations, while the search continues to find the 500 missing. The source of this news is The Asian Age. The landslides were caused by heavy monsoon rains, a common phenomenon in Kerala, which receives some of the highest annual rainfall in India.