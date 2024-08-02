Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visit families affected by landslides in Kerala

01 August 2024_ Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday visited landslide-hit families in Wayanad, Kerala, where over 280 people lost...

India: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visit families affected by landslides in Kerala
02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday visited landslide-hit families in Wayanad, Kerala, where over 280 people lost their lives due to landslides. During the visit, Rahul Gandhi interacted with survivors at a relief camp and expressed his solidarity. The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, has called a meeting with local political leaders to coordinate rescue operations, while the search continues to find the 500 missing. The source of this news is The Asian Age. The landslides were caused by heavy monsoon rains, a common phenomenon in Kerala, which receives some of the highest annual rainfall in India.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
expressed his solidarity Kerala common phenomenon in Kerala source
Vedi anche
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza