26 June 2024_ Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress, was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament. In this role, Gandhi will participate in the appointment of key government officials, including members of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Election Commission of India (ECI). This is the first time in a decade that the Lok Sabha will have a Leader of the Opposition, after the Congress failed to secure 10% of the required seats in the last two elections. Gandhi's nomination was supported by the Congress Working Committee and other members of the INDIA bloc. The news site सच कहूँ reports it. Gandhi's presence in this role could significantly influence Indian politics, although the government maintains strong influence in appointments thanks to the presence of the Prime Minister in the selection committees.