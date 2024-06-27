Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Rahul Gandhi appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha

India: Rahul Gandhi appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha
27 giugno 2024 | 13.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 June 2024_ Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress, was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament. In this role, Gandhi will participate in the appointment of key government officials, including members of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Election Commission of India (ECI). This is the first time in a decade that the Lok Sabha will have a Leader of the Opposition, after the Congress failed to secure 10% of the required seats in the last two elections. Gandhi's nomination was supported by the Congress Working Committee and other members of the INDIA bloc. The news site सच कहूँ reports it. Gandhi's presence in this role could significantly influence Indian politics, although the government maintains strong influence in appointments thanks to the presence of the Prime Minister in the selection committees.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lok Sabha will have Opposition Congress Working Committee have a Leader
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza