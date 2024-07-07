India: Rahul Gandhi attacks the BJP and promises victory in Gujarat

July 6, 2024_ Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, has launched a forceful attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a speech to Congress workers in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Gandhi said that the Congress will defeat the BJP in the next state elections, as happened in Ayodhya during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi referred to a clash between Congress workers Congress and BJP outside the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan on July 2, following Gandhi's controversial comments on Hindus. The Congress leader predicted a victory in Gujarat and a new beginning for the party in the state. The Asian Age reports it. Gandhi underlined the Congress' unity and determination to topple the BJP government in Gujarat.