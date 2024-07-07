Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Rahul Gandhi attacks the BJP and promises victory in Gujarat

July 6, 2024_ Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, has launched a forceful attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime...

India: Rahul Gandhi attacks the BJP and promises victory in Gujarat
07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 6, 2024_ Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, has launched a forceful attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a speech to Congress workers in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Gandhi said that the Congress will defeat the BJP in the next state elections, as happened in Ayodhya during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi referred to a clash between Congress workers Congress and BJP outside the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan on July 2, following Gandhi's controversial comments on Hindus. The Congress leader predicted a victory in Gujarat and a new beginning for the party in the state. The Asian Age reports it. Gandhi underlined the Congress' unity and determination to topple the BJP government in Gujarat.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
BJP outside BJP government The Congress Gujarat
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza