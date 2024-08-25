India: Rahul Gandhi calls for caste census for better social representation

August 24, 2024_ Rahul Gandhi reiterated his call for a caste census in India, arguing that 90% of the population is excluded from the system despite their skills. Speaking in Prayagraj, he stressed the importance of a caste-based census for policy formulation and understanding the distribution of wealth among OBCs, Dalits and workers. He also criticized the BJP, saying that the party has taught people what not to do in politics. The Congress party has pledged to amend the Constitution to increase the 50% reservation limit for SC, ST and OBC communities. This news comes from hindustantimes.com. The issue of caste census is central to the Indian political debate, as it aims to ensure greater equity and representation for historically disadvantaged communities.