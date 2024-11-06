India: Rahul Gandhi Calls for Caste Census to Promote Social Justice

November 5, 2024_ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reiterated the need for a national caste census, challenging the BJP-led government to provide data on the representation of marginalized communities. Speaking at a meeting in Hyderabad, Gandhi stressed that caste-based data collection is crucial to addressing systemic inequalities in India. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his reluctance to publicly endorse the initiative, highlighting the importance of understanding the country's social composition for equitable politics. This news is courtesy of Deccan Chronicle. The Congress has promised to conduct a caste census if elected, while the Modi government has yet to announce any plans, keeping the issue at the center of the national political debate.