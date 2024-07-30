Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Modi government's budget in Parliament

29 July 2024_ Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, attacked the Indian government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a budget discussion in...

India: Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Modi government's budget in Parliament
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

29 July 2024_ Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, attacked the Indian government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a budget discussion in Parliament. He compared the country's current situation to that of Abhimanyu in Indian mythology, saying that six key figures, including Prime Minister Modi and tycoon Mukesh Ambani, are trapping India in a 'chakra-vyuha'. Gandhi also denounced the shortcomings of the budget, particularly regarding young people and small businesses, affected by the pandemic. The news is reported by Sanmarg. Gandhi's speech raised questions about the country's economic direction and the representation of farmers, who feel excluded from political dialogue.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Modi government's budget budget discussion budget congress leader
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza