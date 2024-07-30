India: Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Modi government's budget in Parliament

29 July 2024_ Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, attacked the Indian government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a budget discussion in Parliament. He compared the country's current situation to that of Abhimanyu in Indian mythology, saying that six key figures, including Prime Minister Modi and tycoon Mukesh Ambani, are trapping India in a 'chakra-vyuha'. Gandhi also denounced the shortcomings of the budget, particularly regarding young people and small businesses, affected by the pandemic. The news is reported by Sanmarg. Gandhi's speech raised questions about the country's economic direction and the representation of farmers, who feel excluded from political dialogue.