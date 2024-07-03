Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Rahul Gandhi criticizes the removal of parts of his Lok Sabha speech

July 2, 2024_ Rahul Gandhi has expressed concern over parts of his speech in the Lok Sabha being deleted. The Congress leader wrote a letter to Lok...

India: Rahul Gandhi criticizes the removal of parts of his Lok Sabha speech
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 2, 2024_ Rahul Gandhi has expressed concern over parts of his speech in the Lok Sabha being deleted. The Congress leader wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, complaining that a considerable portion of his speech was removed. Gandhi pointed out that the expunged portions do not fall within the ambit of Rule 380 of the Rules of Procedure of the Lok Sabha. He further stated that his comments reflected the reality of the facts. The Hindu reports that Gandhi called for the restoration of the removed parts. The issue has evoked strong reactions, including an intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his speech was removed istidina his his Lok Sabha
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza