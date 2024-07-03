India: Rahul Gandhi criticizes the removal of parts of his Lok Sabha speech

July 2, 2024_ Rahul Gandhi has expressed concern over parts of his speech in the Lok Sabha being deleted. The Congress leader wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, complaining that a considerable portion of his speech was removed. Gandhi pointed out that the expunged portions do not fall within the ambit of Rule 380 of the Rules of Procedure of the Lok Sabha. He further stated that his comments reflected the reality of the facts. The Hindu reports that Gandhi called for the restoration of the removed parts. The issue has evoked strong reactions, including an intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.