India: Rahul Gandhi promises restoration of Jammu and Kashmir statehood

September 04, 2024_ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has kicked off his party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, promising to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir if his party wins. He said that the INDIA bloc will work to ensure the statehood is restored, irrespective of the wishes of the ruling BJP. Gandhi also stressed that the INDIA bloc will act as the first step after toppling Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This news comes from thehindu.com. Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed region between India and Pakistan, which has undergone significant political and administrative changes in recent years.