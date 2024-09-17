India: Rahul Mishra and Tod's Collaboration Blends Indian Craftsmanship and Italian Luxury

September 16, 2024_ Luxury fashion brand Tod's has announced the launch of the "Rahul Mishra X Tod's" collection, a project that combines Indian art and Italian artisanal heritage. This collaboration involves the reinterpretation of iconic Tod's products, such as the Gommino and the Di Bag, enriched with Indian embroidery made by expert artisans. The collection is part of Tod's Factory, a creative laboratory that invites established and emerging designers to explore the DNA of the brand. The news was reported by forbesindia.com, highlighting the importance of this synergy between Italian tradition and Indian innovation. The collection represents an example of how fashion can unite different cultures, creating high-quality accessories that celebrate the craftsmanship of both countries.