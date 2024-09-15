Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
India: Rahul Mishra launches a collection in collaboration with Tod's, combining Italian elegance and Indian craftsmanship

September 15, 2024_ Indian designer Rahul Mishra has announced a new collaboration with Italian luxury brand Tod's, creating a capsule collection of...

15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
September 15, 2024_ Indian designer Rahul Mishra has announced a new collaboration with Italian luxury brand Tod's, creating a capsule collection of bags, shoes and accessories in the run-up to the festive season. Part of Tod's T-Factory project, this collection integrates India's rich artisanal traditions with Italian design, featuring natural embroidery that enhances the elegance of the brand. Mishra, known for his commitment to craftsmanship, worked closely with Indian master craftsmen to create unique pieces that reflect the fusion of cultures. The news was reported by mid-day.com. The collection not only celebrates Italian craftsmanship but also highlights the skills of Indian karigars, highlighting the importance of traditional craftsmanship in the context of global fashion.

