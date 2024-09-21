Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
India: Rajasthan government announces new initiatives for regional development

September 21, 2024_ The Government of Rajasthan has unveiled a series of new initiatives to promote economic and social development in the region....

India: Rajasthan government announces new initiatives for regional development
21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 21, 2024_ The Government of Rajasthan has unveiled a series of new initiatives to promote economic and social development in the region. These measures include investments in infrastructure, education and healthcare, with the aim of improving the quality of life of citizens. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of a long-term vision to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth. The new policies aim to actively involve the local community in the development process. The news was reported by Pragativadi. Rajasthan is one of the largest states in India, known for its rich culture and history, and these initiatives could have a significant impact on the lives of its residents.

