India: Rajasthan Invites Italian Investors to Global Rajasthan Conference

23 September 2024_ An eight-member delegation led by Rajasthan Minister of Industry and Commerce K.K. Vishnoi is currently visiting Italy to attract investment at the 'Global Rajasthan Conference'. During their stay, which is taking place from September 22 to 28, the group will meet investors in Milan, Verona and other cities, focusing on sectors such as machinery, automobile, fashion and food. Vishnoi will also participate in 'Marmomac 2024', a major natural stone fair held in Verona. This was reported by univarta.com. This initiative highlights Rajasthan's interest in strengthening economic ties with Italy, a country known for its excellence in various industrial sectors.