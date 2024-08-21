India: Rajiv Gandhi statue unveiled in Hyderabad

August 21, 2024_ The statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was unveiled at the new Secretariat complex in Hyderabad on Tuesday, recognizing his role in the creation of Telangana state. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and other dignitaries, highlighting the historical importance of the event. A statue of Telangana Talli, a symbol of the state's cultural heritage, was also installed, accompanied by cultural performances and speeches highlighting Gandhi's contributions, Deccan Chronicle reported. Rajiv Gandhi, a leader of the Congress Party, served as Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989 and played a significant role in modernizing the country.