Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her Participation in Milan Fashion Week 2024

September 18, 2024_ Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently in Milan for Milan Fashion Week 2024, has taken to social media to reveal a...

India: Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her Participation in Milan Fashion Week 2024
18 settembre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently in Milan for Milan Fashion Week 2024, has taken to social media to reveal a hint about her upcoming runway appearance. Her recent post suggests that she will be gracing the stage for Onitsuka Tiger, a popular Japanese sportswear brand. Rashmika, who has 44 million followers, shared an intriguing picture with flowers and branded bags, geotagging the post to Milan, Italy. She also shared a fun moment from her day, adding a touch of levity to her Milanese adventure. The news was reported by bangaloremirror.indiatimes.com. Rashmika will represent India on a global stage, uniting Asian cultures in a prestigious event.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna Milan sportswear brand Rashmika Mandanna
Vedi anche
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza