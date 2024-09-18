India: Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her Participation in Milan Fashion Week 2024

September 18, 2024_ Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently in Milan for Milan Fashion Week 2024, has taken to social media to reveal a hint about her upcoming runway appearance. Her recent post suggests that she will be gracing the stage for Onitsuka Tiger, a popular Japanese sportswear brand. Rashmika, who has 44 million followers, shared an intriguing picture with flowers and branded bags, geotagging the post to Milan, Italy. She also shared a fun moment from her day, adding a touch of levity to her Milanese adventure. The news was reported by bangaloremirror.indiatimes.com. Rashmika will represent India on a global stage, uniting Asian cultures in a prestigious event.