Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Ratan Tata, the great industrialist, receives state funeral honours

October 10, 2024_ Ratan Tata, a prominent Indian industrialist and a prominent figure in the Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday night in Mumbai at...

India: Ratan Tata, the great industrialist, receives state funeral honours
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ Ratan Tata, a prominent Indian industrialist and a prominent figure in the Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday night in Mumbai at the age of 85. His funeral was held on Thursday with full state honours, with prominent political figures and family members in attendance. The final farewell was in the Parsi tradition, with ceremonies to be held at his residence in Colaba for three days. The news was reported by Sanmarg, highlighting Tata's impact on the Indian industrial landscape and his commitment to the good of the country. Ratan Tata was a symbol of simplicity and humility, and his contribution to the industry was also recognised internationally.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
held at his residence istidina his at
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza