India: Ratan Tata, the great industrialist, receives state funeral honours

October 10, 2024_ Ratan Tata, a prominent Indian industrialist and a prominent figure in the Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday night in Mumbai at the age of 85. His funeral was held on Thursday with full state honours, with prominent political figures and family members in attendance. The final farewell was in the Parsi tradition, with ceremonies to be held at his residence in Colaba for three days. The news was reported by Sanmarg, highlighting Tata's impact on the Indian industrial landscape and his commitment to the good of the country. Ratan Tata was a symbol of simplicity and humility, and his contribution to the industry was also recognised internationally.