India: RBI introduces new corrective action framework for urban cooperative banks

27 July 2024_ The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a new corrective action (PCA) framework for urban cooperative banks (UCBs) to improve their financial health. This framework will come into effect on March 31, 2025 and includes three risk thresholds based on capital, asset quality and profitability. UCBs will be monitored based on annual financial performance and RBI assessments, with corrective measures triggered if established thresholds are exceeded. The news was reported by The Hindu Business Line. Urban cooperative banks are financial institutions that operate locally in India, providing banking services to small communities and savings groups.