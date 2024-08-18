Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
India: Record growth for Italian supercar sales in the Indian market

August 17, 2024_ Sales of luxury supercars in India are on pace to break previous records for the third consecutive year, with Lamborghini having...

18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 17, 2024_ Sales of luxury supercars in India are on pace to break previous records for the third consecutive year, with Lamborghini having already sold out all its units allocated for the country. Lamborghini models, such as the Huracan and Urus, are priced between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore, while Ferrari and McLaren are also seeing strong demand. Sales in the supercar segment more than doubled to 1,000 units in 2023, and are expected to touch 1,300 units this year. The news was reported by business-standard.com, highlighting how India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for luxury goods, with a significant increase in the number of ultra-rich individuals. Italy-based Lamborghini continues to monitor the Indian market for opportunities to expand in the luxury sector.

