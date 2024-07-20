Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
India: Reliance Industries reports a 5% decline in net profit in the first quarter

July 19, 2024_ Reliance Industries Ltd, India's largest company, reported a 5% decline in net profit in the June quarter due to lower fuel and...

India: Reliance Industries reports a 5% decline in net profit in the first quarter
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 19, 2024_ Reliance Industries Ltd, India's largest company, reported a 5% decline in net profit in the June quarter due to lower fuel and petrochemical margins. Consolidated net profit was Rs 15,138 crore, compared to Rs 16,011 crore in the same period last year. The company reported a 2% increase in operating EBITDA, but lower transportation and chemical margins negatively impacted profitability. Despite this, the telecommunications and retail sectors have shown positive growth. This was reported by The Hindu Business Line. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and CEO of Reliance, highlighted the resilience of the company's operational and financial performance.

