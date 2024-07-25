India: Reliance Retail introduces Armani/Caffé and EL&N to the Indian market

July 25, 2024_ Reliance Retail is set to launch two new cafes in India: Armani/Caffé and London boutique EL&N, known for its lush decor. These cafes add to the offering of high-end dining experiences, responding to the growing demand for cafe culture among affluent Indian youth. EL&N, which already has a presence in various countries, including Italy, has signed a franchise agreement with Reliance Brands to open cafes in India. The news is reported by indiaretailing.com. Reliance Retail plans to open its first cafes in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi, targeting an exclusive and sophisticated audience.