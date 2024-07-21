Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Resignation of UPSC president Manoj Soni

July 20, 2024_ Manoj Soni, chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has resigned due to personal reasons, nearly five years before the...

India: Resignation of UPSC president Manoj Soni
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 20, 2024_ Manoj Soni, chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has resigned due to personal reasons, nearly five years before the end of his scheduled tenure. Sources from the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) confirmed this unexpected move. Soni, who was appointed UPSC president on May 16, 2023, was supposed to serve till 2029. The resignation comes at a time of controversy surrounding the UPSC, but sources point out that Soni's decision is not linked to such issues. The Sunday Free Press Journal reports it. The UPSC, which is responsible for civil services exams and appointments to All India Services and Group A posts of the central government, is now awaiting formal acceptance of Soni's resignation and appointment of a new president.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it resignation comes at out that Soni's decision president
Vedi anche
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza