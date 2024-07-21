India: Resignation of UPSC president Manoj Soni

July 20, 2024_ Manoj Soni, chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has resigned due to personal reasons, nearly five years before the end of his scheduled tenure. Sources from the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) confirmed this unexpected move. Soni, who was appointed UPSC president on May 16, 2023, was supposed to serve till 2029. The resignation comes at a time of controversy surrounding the UPSC, but sources point out that Soni's decision is not linked to such issues. The Sunday Free Press Journal reports it. The UPSC, which is responsible for civil services exams and appointments to All India Services and Group A posts of the central government, is now awaiting formal acceptance of Soni's resignation and appointment of a new president.