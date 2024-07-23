Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Resilient economy despite geopolitical challenges

22 July 2024_ The Indian economy shows signs of stability and resilience, according to the Economic Report 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister...

India: Resilient economy despite geopolitical challenges
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

22 July 2024_ The Indian economy shows signs of stability and resilience, according to the Economic Report 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. The document highlights a solid post-Covid recovery, with fiscal and monetary policies ensuring economic and financial stability. Despite global volatility, the report highlights the need for domestic efforts to maintain economic growth. Public investment has supported capital formation in recent years, with the private sector starting to invest again from FY22. The Free Press Journal reports it. The report also highlights that inflation is under control and foreign currency reserves are ample.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
that inflation highlights report highlights report
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza