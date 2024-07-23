India: Resilient economy despite geopolitical challenges

22 July 2024_ The Indian economy shows signs of stability and resilience, according to the Economic Report 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. The document highlights a solid post-Covid recovery, with fiscal and monetary policies ensuring economic and financial stability. Despite global volatility, the report highlights the need for domestic efforts to maintain economic growth. Public investment has supported capital formation in recent years, with the private sector starting to invest again from FY22. The Free Press Journal reports it. The report also highlights that inflation is under control and foreign currency reserves are ample.