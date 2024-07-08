Cerca nel sito
 
India: Resumption of free trade agreement talks with the United Kingdom

July 8, 2024_ The Indian government has announced that it will resume Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks with the United Kingdom this month. The...

India: Resumption of free trade agreement talks with the United Kingdom
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 8, 2024_ The Indian government has announced that it will resume Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks with the United Kingdom this month. The discussions aim to increase trade and investment between the two countries. The talks had previously broken down due to disagreements on key issues, but both sides are now optimistic about reaching a consensus. The goal is to overcome differences and establish a commercial framework that is beneficial to both countries. The Asian Age reports it. The resumption of talks represents a significant step in economic relations between India and the United Kingdom.

in Evidenza