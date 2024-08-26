India: Revolution in Malayalam film industry after Hema Commission report

August 26, 2024_ The release of the Hema Commission report has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry, highlighting cases of sexual abuse and exploitation of women. The 233-page report, released by the Kerala government, has encouraged many women to share their traumatic experiences. Following the revelations, prominent figures in the industry, such as director Ranjith and actor Siddique, have resigned from senior positions. The Kerala government has announced a police probe into the recent complaints. The news was reported by indianexpress.com. This development marks a pivotal moment for Malayalam cinema, which has traditionally been influenced by patriarchal norms, but is now being challenged by a growing movement of empowered women.