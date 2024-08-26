Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Revolution in Malayalam film industry after Hema Commission report

August 26, 2024_ The release of the Hema Commission report has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry, highlighting cases of sexual...

India: Revolution in Malayalam film industry after Hema Commission report
26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 26, 2024_ The release of the Hema Commission report has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry, highlighting cases of sexual abuse and exploitation of women. The 233-page report, released by the Kerala government, has encouraged many women to share their traumatic experiences. Following the revelations, prominent figures in the industry, such as director Ranjith and actor Siddique, have resigned from senior positions. The Kerala government has announced a police probe into the recent complaints. The news was reported by indianexpress.com. This development marks a pivotal moment for Malayalam cinema, which has traditionally been influenced by patriarchal norms, but is now being challenged by a growing movement of empowered women.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
malayalam film industry malayalam malayalam cinema report
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza