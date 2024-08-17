Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor at National Film Awards

August 16, 2024_ Rishab Shetty has received the Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards for his performance in the Kannada film 'Kantara'....

India: Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor at National Film Awards
17 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ Rishab Shetty has received the Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards for his performance in the Kannada film 'Kantara'. This award marks the fourth time a Kannada actor has won this prestigious award, after a gap of ten years. Shetty is known for his work in Kannada cinema, where he has earned a reputation as a talented actor and director. The news was reported by Vartha Bharati. The National Film Awards is one of the most important awards in the Indian film industry, celebrating excellence in cinema across languages and genres.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Kannada film National Film Awards his work in Kannada cinema istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza