India: Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor at National Film Awards

August 16, 2024_ Rishab Shetty has received the Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards for his performance in the Kannada film 'Kantara'. This award marks the fourth time a Kannada actor has won this prestigious award, after a gap of ten years. Shetty is known for his work in Kannada cinema, where he has earned a reputation as a talented actor and director. The news was reported by Vartha Bharati. The National Film Awards is one of the most important awards in the Indian film industry, celebrating excellence in cinema across languages and genres.