Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Rising fuel costs despite reduced roads

07 August 2024_ Despite the decrease in available roads, fuel costs in India continue to rise. This increase in prices is creating concerns among...

India: Rising fuel costs despite reduced roads
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ Despite the decrease in available roads, fuel costs in India continue to rise. This increase in prices is creating concerns among citizens and economic experts, who fear a negative impact on the local economy. Authorities are trying to address the situation, but challenges remain significant. The issue of fuel costs has become a central topic in public debate, with calls for government intervention. This was reported by the Sanmarg news site. The economic difficulties linked to fuel costs could also affect other sectors, making support measures necessary for the population.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
available roads August reduced roads strada
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza