07 August 2024_ Despite the decrease in available roads, fuel costs in India continue to rise. This increase in prices is creating concerns among citizens and economic experts, who fear a negative impact on the local economy. Authorities are trying to address the situation, but challenges remain significant. The issue of fuel costs has become a central topic in public debate, with calls for government intervention. This was reported by the Sanmarg news site. The economic difficulties linked to fuel costs could also affect other sectors, making support measures necessary for the population.