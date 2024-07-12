Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
India: Robbery in Florence involves Indian television celebrities

July 12, 2024_ A robbery case involved well-known Indian television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya in Florence, Italy. The couple was in...

India: Robbery in Florence involves Indian television celebrities
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
July 12, 2024_ A robbery case involved well-known Indian television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya in Florence, Italy. The couple was in Italy to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary. According to Divyanka's mother Neelam Tripathi, the two had rented a car and were robbed after a shopping session. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of tourists in Italy. The news was reported by bhaskar.com. This event highlights the importance of taking appropriate safety measures when traveling abroad.

