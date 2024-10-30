Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
India: RR Décor launches the Venosa collection inspired by the elegance of the Cinque Terre

October 29, 2024_ RR Décor, an Indian luxury textile design brand, has unveiled its new collection 'Venosa', which combines Italian tradition with a...

October 29, 2024_ RR Décor, an Indian luxury textile design brand, has unveiled its new collection ‘Venosa’, which combines Italian tradition with a contemporary twist. Inspired by the picturesque village of Vernazza in Italy’s famous Cinque Terre, the collection offers a range of fabrics in vibrant colours and mesmerising textures. Featuring warm and earthy tones, the collection captures the essence of ancient architecture and Mediterranean charm, making interior spaces elegant and refined. This news was reported by weddingaffair.co.in. The collection is now available at RR Décor’s exclusive showrooms, inviting designers and homeowners to discover Italian-inspired luxury.

in Evidenza