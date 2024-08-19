India: Saharanpur Farmer Introduces Italian Basil Cultivation

August 19, 2024_ A Saharanpur farmer, Aditya Tyagi, has started growing basil, a plant native to Italy, in his fields, expanding his farming options beyond the traditional crops of rice and wheat. The basil variety, known as 'basil', was imported from Italy and is bringing in good returns for the farmer. The move to grow basil is a novel move for Indian farmers as they seek to diversify their sources of income, hindi.news18.com reported. Tyagi's move highlights the growing interest in exotic crops in India, contributing to a more sustainable and profitable agricultural economy.