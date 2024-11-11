India: Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India

November 10, 2024_ Justice Sanjiv Khanna, known for his role in important decisions of the Supreme Court of India, will assume office as the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday. Khanna has played a crucial role in significant decisions such as the scrapping of the electoral bond system and the upholding of the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. His appointment is a major step for the Indian judiciary at a time when the country faces legal and constitutional challenges. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Palace of Justice in New Delhi, Deccan Chronicle reported. Sanjiv Khanna is a high-profile judge whose career has been marked by a commitment to justice and legal integrity in India.