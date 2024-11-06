India: Screening of Italian Documentary 'La Rivoluzione siamo noi' in Delhi

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
06 novembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
November 5, 2024_ The Italian Cultural Institute in Delhi hosted the screening of the documentary 'La Rivoluzione siamo noi', directed by Ilaria Freccia, in collaboration with Artecinema. The film explores a period of great artistic ferment in Italy between 1967 and 1977, when art became a means of social and political expression. The screening was preceded by a discussion on the importance of broadening the audience for contemporary art, with the participation of experts in the field. The event highlighted Italy's contribution to the international art scene, as reported by timesofindia.indiatimes.com. Artecinema, a contemporary art film festival founded in Naples in 1996, continues to promote Italian artistic culture around the world.

