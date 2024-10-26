India: Search operation against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

26 October 2024_ Indian security forces have launched a large-scale search operation along the Line of Control, using drones and helicopters to track down terrorists responsible for killing two soldiers and two porters in the Gulmarg sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The army has stressed the importance of dismantling the terrorist ecosystem in the region by intensifying security operations. This action comes amid rising violence and tension in the region, which has historically been marred by conflicts between India and Pakistan. The news is reported by The Asian Age. Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed region between India and Pakistan, with a long history of conflict and tensions related to terrorism and security.