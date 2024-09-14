India: SEBI Chairman Rejects Conflict of Interest Allegations

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
September 13, 2024_ Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has dismissed conflict of interest allegations as...

14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has dismissed conflict of interest allegations as ‘false’ and ‘malicious’, saying she has complied with all disclosure and abstention guidelines. In a joint statement with her husband, she slammed a smear campaign against them, stressing that her husband’s professional appointments should not be construed as favoritism. The allegations came after Hindenburg Research raised questions about her impartiality in relation to the Adani Group, leading to calls for her resignation from the opposition. The chairperson reiterated that she has never dealt with matters related to companies associated with her husband after joining SEBI, The Hindu reported. SEBI is India’s capital markets regulator, responsible for protecting investors and promoting fair and transparent markets.

