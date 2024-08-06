Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
India: Security alert on the border with Bangladesh due to internal tensions

06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
05 August 2024_ A 24-hour security alert has been issued along the India-Bangladesh border, in response to recent developments within Bangladesh. The Border Security Force (BSF) has increased the number of officers deployed in the area to prevent possible infiltration. BSF Director General Daljit Chaudhary is currently visiting West Bengal for a crucial security meeting. The BSF has stepped up security measures to ensure border protection, as reported by Sanmarg. This situation highlights the security challenges India faces along its border with Bangladesh, a neighboring country known for its complex political and social dynamics.

