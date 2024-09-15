India: Security operation in Kashmir ends with three terrorists killed

September 14, 2024_ Indian forces have eliminated three terrorists in an armed encounter during a security operation in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was launched based on intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the Chak Tapar Kreeri area. During the operation, two Indian soldiers were killed and two others injured in a separate operation in Kathua. Security forces continue to maintain a cordon in the area to locate any remaining militants. The news was reported by The Asian Age. Security operations in Kashmir are frequent due to the presence of terrorist groups active in the region, which has historically been marked by conflicts between India and Pakistan.