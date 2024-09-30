Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
India: Sennes Brings Italian Luxury to India with Handcrafted Jewelry and Accessories
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ Sennes, the brand from The House of Senco, made a successful debut in Milan, presenting a collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry, fragrances and premium leather bags. Inspired by Milan's reputation as a fashion capital, Sennes combines classy designs with India's heritage of craftsmanship, creating one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect elegance and sustainability. During Milan Fashion Week, the brand offered an immersive experience that celebrated the inner transformation and beauty of diamonds, highlighting its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The news was reported by sportsz.news. Sennes represents a bridge between global luxury and Indian tradition, bringing a touch of Italian elegance to the Indian market.

