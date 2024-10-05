Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:33
India: Sennes' celebrates the union between Italian and Indian craftsmanship in Milan

05 ottobre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
October 04, 2024_ Sennes', a renowned brand from the House of Senco, recently showcased its collection during Milan Fashion Week, combining Italian and Indian craftsmanship. The collection, titled “The Essence of You,” includes lab-grown diamond jewelry, fragrances, and leather accessories, all featuring designs that reflect the fusion of cultures. Sennes' is committed to preserving the legacy of Indian craftsmanship, offering sustainable and luxury products, as demonstrated by their inspiration from traditional Indian Batua wallets. The news was reported by grazia.co.in and highlights the importance of sustainability and elegance in the global market. Sennes' is an example of how art and culture can come together to create unique luxury experiences.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
