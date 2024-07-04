India: Sensex surpasses 80,000 points for the first time

3 July 2024_ India's main stock index, the Sensex, surpassed the historical threshold of 80,000 points for the first time. The Sensex rose 597.77 points to a new all-time high of 80,039.22 points, while the Nifty touched a new record high of 24,292.15 points with an increase of 168.3 points. Among the companies that contributed the most to the growth of the Sensex are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Nestle. However, shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Tata Motors declined. Sanmarg reports that Asian markets showed a mixed performance, with gains in South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong, while China closed in negative territory. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net Rs 2,000.12 crore in the capital market on Tuesday.